If you weren’t living under a rock in the 2010s, you’re probably familiar with the phrase “live, laugh, love.” The motivational slogan was pervasive in everything from home decor to clothing, and even became a popular tattoo. It eventually became so ubiquitous that it became “cringe,” but with Chastity Belt’s upcoming fifth studio album Live Laugh Love, the Pacific Northwest-based rock band is embracing the cringe. They’re reclaiming the phrase and using it to describe how grateful they feel to still be making music together after over a decade as a band.

On the upcoming album, which drops Friday, Chastity Belt approached making music with vigor, levity, and compassion. But as a whole, the record is about celebrating their friendship and their time making music in the studio together. And that sense of playfulness can be heard in the grunge-inspired melodies throughout the album. On catchy tracks like “Hallow,” “Funny,” and “Blue,” they inject both wisdom and humor into topics like isolation, growth, and change; “Don’t get upset about it / It’s gonna pass / Tell all your friends about it / They’re gonna laugh.”

Ahead of the release of Live Laugh Love, the band sits down with Uproxx to talk Angel Olsen, medieval harmonies, and Boggle in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Julia: Spacious, introspective, subtle, intuitive.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Lydia: In 2050 we will all have just turned 60 and we will still be playing music together so no one will have to remember us – I do hope that they are impressed by our lasting friendship.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Annie: Dang one person?! Impossible to pick one person. I have always been very inspired by the Fleetwood Mac. We got to see them together as a band in 2015 and it was inspiring and magical to share that experience together.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Annie: I recently started eating meat after being vegetarian/vegan for nearly 20 years and the hand-torn noodle chicken soup from 101 Noodle Express in Alhambra is the most delicious and comforting food I have ever tasted.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Lydia: Angel Olsen played a series of solo shows at the Tote in Melbourne. I went to two of them and it was really fascinating how different the vibe of each night was in spite of her performing almost the same set. This was one of my favorite concert experiences not just because of the beautiful music, but also because it confirmed for me how much a concert can be a collective experience.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

Gretchen: “This Woman’s Work” by Kate Bush.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Julia: “Ab implant woman.” Just curious what they would look like.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Julia: We stayed at this really nice ranch once and got to ride four-wheelers around their acres upon acres of property.