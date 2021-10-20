Indie Mixtape 20: Clinic Aren’t Interested In Money

For the better part of two decades, Liverpool outfit Clinic have been pumping out some of the coolest, most inventive alternative music available. Now, the band is gearing up to release their ninth studio ablum, Fantasy Island. Chock full if literary references, Fantasy Island is comprised of twelve tracks that explore time, music, and entertainment atop funky bass tracks and drum machines.

To celebrate the new album, Ade Blackburn sat down to talk Echo And The Bunnymen, wearing scrubs on stage, and more in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Fun, exotic, subversive and danceable.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

As something unique that wasn’t just following the trends of the day or based on money making

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

San Francisco.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Richard Brautigan, his humour and childlike observations have always been a big inspiration.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

In Crosby, Liverpool at Marsh’s bakers, which has sadly closed down. They were the best bakers on Merseyside and made delicious pizzas.

What album do you know every word to?

Probably none. The closest would be Wings — Band On The Run. That was my dad’s favourite album and I grew up with that on heavy rotation

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Echo and The Bunnymen’s 1984 Crystal Day concert in Liverpool. It was a really inventive one-off gig, with a full day of weirder events.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

We always wear scrubs so they’re the best but we do have a range of accessories. This time we’ve got some nice tropical additions to the outfits.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I don’t have a personal Twitter or Instagram account. If I did I’d follow the San Francisco group The Residents. I’m sure they’ve got a good take on social media.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

Randy and the Metrosquad – Trouble at the Cup, a shambolic yet tremendous performance from a gig in L.A.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

The moons of Saturn. My son is heavily into the solar system.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Pebbles Vol. 3, it’s got everything. Sci-fi sound effects, primitive rock ‘n’ roll and unhinged song structures. And a disturbingly memorable sleeve

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

The Tally Ho Inn, it was in the mid-west and had an unnerving Psycho feel to it. Much better than the standard travel stops!

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I haven’t got any tattoos. I’m not sure about committing to something that can date so easily.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Eyesore and The Jinx, Prison Behaviour and Vanishing Twin

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My family taking me seriously when I said I wanted to write music.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Enjoy yourself but don’t join a band. Things aren’t always what they seem!

What’s the last show you went to?

Star Spangled Banana in Liverpool, they’re a great band led by the legendary Bob Parker, formerly of The Mel-O-Tones and The Walking Seeds.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Carry On Abroad, it probably hasn’t aged well but still a nice slice of ’70s nostalgia, warts and all!

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

Fish fingers, chips and peas.

Fantasy Island is out 10/22 via Domino Records. Pre-order it here.