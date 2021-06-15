A couple of days ago, Courtney Love shared an Instagram post, which she has since deleted. In that post, she accused Nine Inch Nails leader Trent Reznor of “so much systemic abuse of kids, girls as young as 12.” In that same post, she criticized Dave Grohl and how he has handled financial matters related to Nirvana. Now, Love has offered an apology.

In a post to her Instagram Story yesterday, Love wrote, “I need to apologize for my recent post. It was insensitive and it was wrong. No matter how I feel, there are real people behind my words and I need to learn to be more responsible with my words. I am truly sorry for those I’ve hurt. I will do better.”

In the original post, Love called Reznor “talented but still a creep” and wrote, “I’ve never seen so much systemic abuse of kids, girls as young as 12, by him and his crew, we all (the members of Hole) witnessed it.” She also said of Grohl, “The chaos and fury over [Kurt Cobain’s] death being directed at me, deflected by Dave, while he enriched and continues to enrich himself, gorging on Kurt’s fortune and Kurt’s goodwill. 27! Years!!! I’ve had enough. […] Nicest guy in Rock ? No.”