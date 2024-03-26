After impressing with their first two releases, NYC group Crumb is roaring back with their third album, Amama. They unveiled the project today with the project’s psychedelic title track and a fun, lo-fi video for it. A press release describes the new album as “their most carefree and open-hearted endeavor to date, a showcase of poetic abstraction and confessional self-awareness that cuts deep.”

The band’s Lila Ramani says of the album, title track, and its video, “AMAMA is dedicated to my namesake, my grandmother, whose voice is sampled throughout the song. A video sent to me over WhatsApp of her singing originally inspired the melody and ethos of the song, from which I built its glitchy, warped foundation. It’s a love song! My partner and Crumb’s creative director [Abraham El Makawy] directed the video, which combines his family’s archival footage of the neighborhood we grew up in, home videos from the band, as well as drawings from 702 fans who helped us animate the last part of the video. The song is the title track and spiritual center of our new album.”

Check out the video above and find the Amama cover art and tracklist below.