Januaury 2024 will mark eight years since the passing of David Bowie. Next week, wealthy die-hard fans will have the opportunity to own a special piece of Bowie’s work.

According to NME, on November 28 several items from Bowie’s career will hit the auction block. The outlet revealed that handwritten corrections, drafts and notes from his 1972 songs “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide” and “Suffragette City” are up for grabs. Omega Auction, a UK-based company, was lucky enough to acquire the priceless memorabilia from Bowie’s 1972 album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

In a statement, auction manager Dan Muscatelli-Hampson spoke about the acquisition. “These are two real cult favorites in the wonderful Bowie oeuvre, and ‘Suffragette City’ has been described as one of his very best,” he said. “It’s an incredible artifact to have and to hold, and it is sure to excite the many millions of Bowie fans around the world – just as the Starman lyrics did.”

Bowie’s handwritten pieces are packaged together. The bundle’s estimated value is between $55,000 and $110,000. Other items include unreleased photographs of David Bowie, signed photos of Prince, handwritten lyrics sheets of Elton John and Gary Osborne’s “Blue Eyes,” and more. You can find more information here.