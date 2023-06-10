david byrne
Indie

David Byrne Reached An Agreement With A Musicians’ Union To Open His ‘Here Lies Love’ Play

David Byrne and the Local 802 musicians’ union have reached an agreement to hire live performers for his upcoming musical, Here Lies Love. Co-written by Byrne and Fatboy Slim, the play centers around Imelda Marcos — a former first lady of the Philippines.

“After negotiation, we have reached an agreement that will bring live music to Here Lies Love with the inclusion of 12 musicians to the show. Broadway is a very special place with the best musicians and performances in the world, and we are glad this agreement honors that tradition,” Local 802 wrote in a statement.

Producers from Here Lies Love also shared their own thoughts about coming to an agreement.

“We look forward to welcoming audiences to experience the revolutionary musical experience that is Here Lies Love at the Broadway Theatre beginning on Saturday, June 17,” they said per Deadline. “Here Lies Love has always had three actor-musicians and a musical director in every production. The show’s integrity and the musical concept remains the same.”

According to a past report from The New York Times (via Rolling Stone), Byrne’s producers had been attempting to classify it as a “special situation” with the Broadway League that would’ve allowed for fewer musicians needed. There were also disagreements about using prerecorded music, given 19 musicians are a required rule for the theater.

Previews for David Byrne’s Here Lies Love play start on June 17, with a full opening on July 20.

