Deftones Run A Creepy Club In Their Mysterious Video For ‘Ceremony’

After releasing their album Ohms late last year, Deftones released their latest single from the record, “Ceremony,” in January. Now they’re back with a video for the song, from Australian writer/director Leigh Whannell. The video stars Cleopatra Coleman — who was a main cast member of The Last Man On Earth — and in it, she works her way through a series of mysterious rooms before encountering a creepy fortuneteller.

In an interview on BBC Radio 1‘s Rock Show With Daniel P. Carter from September 2020, Chino Moreno said of the song, “That was one of the first songs that we wrote, but a lot of the stuff kind of comes from jamming. So ‘Ceremony’ was one of those ones where someone was just playing something and then everybody just kind of picks up their instrument like ‘oh!’ [and] starts reacting to each other, and then it just starts to build. I feel like I really connected with the song. Lyrically, that song is pretty dark. I kind of tether with the true meaning of that song, ‘cause it’s really, really, really bad. It’s not good. That’s a hard one to talk about. But as far as the music and the whole vibe, the whole song to me, I think that it’s a special one on this record for sure.”

Watch the “Ceremony” video above and revisit our review with Moreno here.

Deftones is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.