As a famous definitely-not-Yoda movie character once noted, it’s all about merchandising. Deftones are pretty strong in that department. After releasing their new album Ohms last year, they returned earlier this year with a craft beer named after the album. Now they have another alcoholic collaboration on the way: Teaming up with Abre Ojos Tequila, the band is releasing a new tequila, which will be available on March 15, to mark the 20th anniversary of the album White Pony.

Deftones shared the news on social media, writing, “Continuing our White Pony 20th year celebration, we are very excited to share that our #WhitePony tequila, in collaboration with @AbreOjosTequila, is hitting retailers this Monday, the 15th. With notes of caramel, vanilla and toasted graham cracker, only 2,880 bottles of this special ‘Anniverario’ añejo have been produced.” They go on to note that it will be available in stores in California, Tennessee, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, DC, and in additional states online.

The product website notes, “The limited-edition Añejo was handcrafted in the town of Tequila, Jalisco. It is aged up to two years in American Oak used whiskey barrels creating caramel, vanilla, hazelnut, and chocolate notes. The buttery taste ends with a smoky, mature flavor. It is meant to sip and enjoy.”

Check out the trailer below.