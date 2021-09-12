Here’s The Full List Of VMA 2021 Winners

Live music and music festivals have been back in full force this year, albeit with caveats due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, but the music industry has been thriving despite masking and distancing protocols. Fans and artists alike are eager to welcome back award shows, and the VMAs returns as an in-person event tonight to the delight of many. With a full calendar year of pandemic releases behind us, and a summer that came and went with lots of high-profile records, early September is the perfect time to take stock of everything that’s unfolded in pop and hip-hop lately.

With massive nomination showings for musicians like Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande — to name a few — the field tonight is triple stacked with talent. Kicking off with a full red carpet and pre-show, tonight’s VMAs in Brooklyn will also include performances from many of the artists nominated for awards. Stay tuned for our coverage of those, and check out the list below for updated news of winners, marked in bold, throughout the night. Congrats to all the artists involved, this field is packed with talent and most of the fields could be anyone’s game.

Video of the Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar” (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records

Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records

The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears” – XO / Republic Records

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Justin Bieber – Def Jam

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Group of the Year

BTS

Blackpink

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood” – Records LLC / Columbia Records

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records

BTS: “Dynamite” – Bighit Music

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records

Dua Lipa: “Levitating” – Warner Records

Best New Artist

24kGoldn – Records LLC / Columbia Records

Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast

The Kid Laroi – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Polo G – Columbia Records

Saweetie – Warner Records