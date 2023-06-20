Fred Again.. is staying incredibly busy this year, as he has unveiled new North American tour dates, in addition to his festival performances and European run. He will also make history at NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium as the first artist to play three consecutive nights there.

On the opposite coast, Fred Again.. is doing an eight-night residency at LA’s Shrine Expo Hall.

Presale registration is currently open. Those selected will be able to purchase tickets on Tuesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time. From there, the general sale opens at 2 p.m. the same day. Find additional information here.

06/23 — Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/30 — Beuningen, Netherlands @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

07/01 — Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

07/02 — Marmande, France @ Garorock

08/04 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/06 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival Musique et Arts

08/25 — Edinburgh, UK @ Connect Festival

09/01 — Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic

09/04 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

09/05 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

09/06 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

09/08 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

09/12 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

09/14 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

09/15 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

09/16 — Brussels, BE @ Palais 12

09/20 — Paris, FR @ Zenith

09/21 — Paris, FR @ Zenith

10/12 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

10/13 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

10/14 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

10/20 — Miami, FL @ III Points

10/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

10/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

10/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

10/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

10/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

10/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

