Fred Again.. is staying incredibly busy this year, as he has unveiled new North American tour dates, in addition to his festival performances and European run. He will also make history at NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium as the first artist to play three consecutive nights there.
On the opposite coast, Fred Again.. is doing an eight-night residency at LA’s Shrine Expo Hall.
Presale registration is currently open. Those selected will be able to purchase tickets on Tuesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time. From there, the general sale opens at 2 p.m. the same day. Find additional information here.
06/23 — Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/30 — Beuningen, Netherlands @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival
07/01 — Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
07/02 — Marmande, France @ Garorock
08/04 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/06 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival Musique et Arts
08/25 — Edinburgh, UK @ Connect Festival
09/01 — Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic
09/04 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
09/05 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
09/06 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
09/08 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
09/12 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
09/14 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
09/15 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
09/16 — Brussels, BE @ Palais 12
09/20 — Paris, FR @ Zenith
09/21 — Paris, FR @ Zenith
10/12 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
10/13 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
10/14 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
10/20 — Miami, FL @ III Points
10/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
10/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
10/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
10/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
10/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
10/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
11/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
11/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
