In October 2020, Future Islands released their sixth album, As Long As You Are. Since they didn’t get to spend time touring behind that record due to the pandemic, it appears they instead got right back to work on new music: Today, they’ve shared a new song, “Peach.” The tune is carried by an energetic groove, some characteristically evocative vocals and lyrics from Samuel T. Herring, and some synth sounds both meditative and kinetic.

Meanwhile, back in May, the band announced a tour that’s set to kick off in September.

So excited to announce our Calling Out in Space Tour!! Can't wait to see you all again.

Presale for select shows starts at 12pm EST. General on sale Weds 10am local.https://t.co/o4tjxyDhBV pic.twitter.com/PPI3gMwoeX — Future Islands (@futureislands) May 24, 2021

In January, the band revealed they were working on a new album with a photo of them all in the studio, which was different than the remote way in which their previous album was created. In a 2020 interview with Uproxx, William Cashion said of making that album, “I think it just gave us a lot of space to really think about what the song needed. It wasn’t painful as we thought it was going to be. It was good. I think we realized that we could mix like that again in the future if we need to. Sam has been living in Sweden lately, so we know now that we could do the mixing process with him there if we needed to.”

Listen to “Peach” above.