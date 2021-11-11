Earlier this month, Gang Of Youths shared their single “The Man Himself,” which saw lead vocalist Dave Le’aupepe explore the connection he had with his late father. The band will continue this journey on their upcoming third album, Angel In Realtime, which Le’aupepe announced on Wednesday along with the release of a new song, “Tend The Garden.” In a press release, he described the song as “the most poetic interpretation of his affinity for gardening that I could think of” in honor of his father, who he called a “gifted and passionate gardener.”

Gang Of Youths will release Angel In Realtime on February 25, 2022, giving their fans a little over three months to prepare for its arrival. The band explained that the upcoming project “is about the life and legacy of Dave Le’aupepe’s father, indigenous identity, death, grief and God. And also the Angel, Islington.” Le’aupepe added, “I hope the record stands as a monument to the man my father was and remains long after I’m gone myself. He deserved it.”

The band will also embark on a world tour starting in March in Dublin, and will continue the shows through the spring and summer before bringing things to an end on September 27 in Sacramento.

Scroll up to listen to “Tend The Garden” and to check out the full tour dates for their 2022 world tour. The tracklist for Angel In Realtime can be found below.

1. “You In Everything”

2. “In The Wake Of Your Leave”

3. “The Angel Of 8th Ave.”

4. “Returner”

5. “Unison”

6. “Tend The Garden”

7. “The Kingdom Is Within You”

8. “Spirit Boy”

9. “Brothers”

10. “Forbearance”

11. “The Man Himself”

12. “Hand Of God”

13. “Goal Of The Century”

Angel In Realtime is out 2/25/22 via Warner Records. Pre-order it here.

Gang Of Youths is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.