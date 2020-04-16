Indie Mixtape 20: George Clanton Is Really Into Modern Country Music

While George Clanton hasn’t announced a new project just yet, we’re still reveling in his collaboration with 311’s Nick Hexum, which was released late last year. It was a project that turned out to be way more exciting than anyone expected, a demonstration of unique chemistry between the two. Since that release, Clanton has been working hard on his 100% Electronica label, nurturing artists like Equip, Negative Gemini, Tonstartssbandht, and more.

With new music hopefully on the horizon, Clanton sat down to talk loving 311, New York City, and modern country music in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

vaporwave for boomers. boomers

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I’ve spent my career going against the trend and playing the long game. I hope I’ll be remembered as a DIY innovator that inspired another generation of kids that they can do something unique wholly on their own terms and still be successful.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

I gotta go with where the crowds are the craziest for me, and that’s New York City.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Picking one, Anton Newcombe of The Brian Jonestown Massacre, for a number of reasons but mostly in the way he does his own thing and has had a long and storied career instead of blowing up and fizzling out.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

A euphoric night at Night Market + Song in Los Angeles comes to mind.

What album do you know every word to?

Prefab Sprout – Steve McQueen

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

311 in 2003 was my first real concert and I thought they would just play the hits but they played some deep cuts that were my favorites and it blew me away as a first concert experience.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

I like to wear fancy clothes a lot but they get destroyed in the pit so the best fit is a loose-fitting t-shirt and jeans you don’t mind getting beer dumped on, and tie your shoes tight so you don’t break your ankle.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I love watching @beachfossilsnyc Instagram stories, someone needs to give them a TV show.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

When I start freaking out, I always put on my “Favorite Songs Playlist” to settle down. but if I had to pick one it seems like The Go-Betweens – “Streets Of Your Town” is always coming on the most.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“What’s Beach Fossils Instagram”

What album makes for the perfect gift?

I used to buy up China Crisis records by the dozen because you can get them for $1. I’ve even got them as packing material in other used record purchases and just ended up with multiple copies. To me their records would be priceless if you couldn’t get them for $1, so that’s a great gift.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

One time my fiancee and I slept in an abandoned hotel outside of Vienna for a show at a private birthday party. She (Negative Gemini) performed in the bottom of an empty pool while people did coke and ate beef stew watching from above, then we walked over to the next building to sleep. They had to turn the power on for that day only to so we could use the space heater and charge our phones. There was sewage coming up from the toilet somehow.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I don’t have any tattoos.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

I always flip through looking for the modern country station, I like to see what they are up to. If Post Malone comes on along the way we have to turn that up and listen to it. Or the song that says “How many times you been shot, a lot.” Other than that I don’t expect to hear much on the radio.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

That’s a nearly impossible question to answer, so many people have done amazing things for me. Like my family. But something more recent was my then-girlfriend now-almost-wife Lindsey changing my pee bags without complaining during the height of my ankle breaking fiasco.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Don’t go to college, go directly to New York and figure it out.

What’s the last show you went to?

I think it was Maraschino at Zebulon here in LA.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Jaws.

What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?

Cacio e pepe. It’s simple, yet elegant and sophisticated, and everyone likes it. It’s one of my few perfected dishes. Basically fancy mac and cheese.

“Out Of The Blue” / “Under Your Window” are out now. Stream the 7″ here.