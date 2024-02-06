Connecticut group Goose has two big announcements today (February 6): They’re going on tour in 2024, and Cotter Ellis is their new drummer.
The band’s Rick Mitarotonda said in a press release, “I first saw Cotter play with his band Swimmer at Nectar’s some years ago. I was sitting solo at one of the bar tables right in front of the stage with the PA ripping. The set was awesome, they’re all fantastic players and I was taken with the buoyant energy and how much fun they were having. Something had me glued to the drums though. His pocket and feel were gripping. He really told a story with his playing that night. It was an experience that always stuck with me.”
As for the tour, it starts in June and runs throughout the month. Learn more about how to get tickets on the band’s website.
Find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Goose 2024 Tour Dates
05/24-26 — Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Presents Solshine: A Music & Arts Reverie
06/04 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
06/05 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
06/07 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
06/08 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
06/10 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse
06/11 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland
06/12 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/14 — Swanzey, NH @ Northlands Music & Arts Festival (Two Sets)
06/15 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
06/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
06/18 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
06/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
06/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
06/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
06/23 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/25 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
06/26 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
06/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center
06/29 — New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
06/30 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl