Connecticut group Goose has two big announcements today (February 6): They’re going on tour in 2024, and Cotter Ellis is their new drummer.

The band’s Rick Mitarotonda said in a press release, “I first saw Cotter play with his band Swimmer at Nectar’s some years ago. I was sitting solo at one of the bar tables right in front of the stage with the PA ripping. The set was awesome, they’re all fantastic players and I was taken with the buoyant energy and how much fun they were having. Something had me glued to the drums though. His pocket and feel were gripping. He really told a story with his playing that night. It was an experience that always stuck with me.”

As for the tour, it starts in June and runs throughout the month. Learn more about how to get tickets on the band’s website.

Find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.