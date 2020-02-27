About a month ago, Gorillaz first teased their Song Machine project, and while it wasn’t clear what it actually was at the time, we now know that it is essentially a singles series. The first one came after the initial announcement: “Momentary Bliss,” featuring Slowthai and Slaves. Now the group is back with their second Song Machine installment, and this time, it’s a song called “Désolé,” which features Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara.

While the previous Song Machine video was studio based, the group is hitting the water this time around. In the clip, the virtual band members ride on a boat while laying down the track, an upbeat number boosted by Diawara’s soulful vocals.

Drummer Russel previously said of Song Machine, “Song Machine is a whole new way of doing what we do. Gorillaz breaking the mold ‘cos the mold got old. World is moving faster than a supercharged particle, so we’ve gotta stay ready to drop. We don’t even know who’s stepping through the studio next. Song Machine feeds on the unknown, runs on pure chaos. So whatever the hell’s coming, we’re primed and ready to produce like there’s no tomorrow. Y’know, just in case…”

Watch the “Désolé” video above.