Grimes Shares The First Video Of Her And Elon Musk’s Son, X Æ A-12

Much has been said about X Æ A-12, the newborn son of Grimes and Elon Musk, in recent days. The baby’s unconventional name has certainly generated some attention, and people can’t get enough of the boy. Now, Grimes has pleased X Æ A-12 fans by posting the first publicly released video of the newest Musk.

Grimes shared the five-second clip on her Instagram Story last night, and the video shows X Æ A-12 curled up on Musk’s chest as he gently pats the baby’s back. Heart emojis were also put on top of the video.

X Æ A-12 and Elon via Grime's Instagram story. 💙🚀 pic.twitter.com/dXiAegRsH3 — X Æ A-12 Updates (@XAEA12updates) May 11, 2020

This isn’t the first look the world has gotten of X Æ A-12, as Musk previously shared a photo of himself holding the child — his seventh, as he previously had six kids with his first wife, Justine Wilson. Sadly, their first son, Nevada Alexander Musk, died at ten weeks old due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Musk also took the opportunity over the weekend to shout-out Grimes on her first Mother’s Day as a mom. Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, shared a post expressing gratitude for her sons, and Musk shared the tweet and added, “Happy Mother’s Day to other mothers!! @Grimezsz,” followed by three heart emojis. Grimes responded by tweeting alternating heart and hedgehog emojis.