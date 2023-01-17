haim glamour women of the year 2022
Haim Used A Hilarious TikTok To Tease New Music, Whether Movie Star Alana Wants To Make It Or Not

It looks like the Haim sisters are back in the studio — whether all of them want to be or not. Yesterday, the group took to TikTok to tease new music. In the clip, Alana, Danielle, and Este appear to be working in their home studio, but Alana doesn’t seem to be about it.

She is seen trying to make an escape from the home studio, as Danielle and Este try to pull her back in. The video is captioned, “When your sisters are making you get back into the studio but you born to be an oscar award winning actress.”

Over the years, the sisters have come into their own individually, venturing into new avenues outside of their work in the band. In 2021, Alana starred in Licorice Pizza, which earned nominations for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Original Screenplay. (Danielle and Este appeared in the movie, too.) While she hasn’t announced any upcoming film roles for the near future, she did make an appearance as Lady Alana in Taylor Swift’s video for “Bejeweled.

Este served as the music consultant for the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus and Danielle most recently co-directed the video for “Steps” from Haim’s album, Women In Music, Pt. III.

