Hayley Williams Shares A Faithful And Moving Cover Of Tegan And Sara’s ‘Call It Off’

When Hayley Williams first excited her Paramore fans and announced her pivot to a solo career, there was no way she could have predicted that she would be promoting the album during a global pandemic. Even still, the singer has been releasing a handful of singles off her upcoming debut LP Petals For Amor. Like many other musicians during this time, Williams is staying engaged with fans through social media and livestreams. In a recent live session, the singer shared a cover of Tegan And Sara.

At home in quarantine, Williams decided to play a few acoustic tracks to her fans on social media. The singer dipped into the discography of her fellow musicians Tegan And Sara to play a track off their 2007 record The Con. With just an acoustic guitar, Williams shared a faithful cover of the Tegan And Sara track “Call It Off.”

Sharing the cover to Instagram, Williams wrote: “amateur hour / self-serenade. my strings are old, i have no pants on, i felt like playing this sad song.”

Tegan And Sara were pleased with Williams’ rendition. The duo shared the cover on Twitter, urging fans to go watch it. “Especially if you haven’t had your daily ‘lay in the fetal position and cry moment,'” they wrote.

I highly recommend you go watch the full video. Especially if you haven’t had your daily “lay in the fetal position and cry moment.” Love you @yelyahwilliams Stay afloat cause we need you. ❤️ https://t.co/l2kRdWPOcZ — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) April 15, 2020

Watch Williams cover Tegan And Sara’s “Call It Off” above.

Petals For Armor is out 5/8 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

