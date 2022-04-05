Chicago trio Horsegirl announced their debut album Versions Of Modern Performance in March after signing to Matador Records. Singles like “Anti-Glory” and “Billy” flexed emotive, cathartic vocals and prominent, hypnotic bass lines; the sound is the vein of Porridge Radio or Horse Jumper Of Love.

The band has released the new track “World Of Pots And Pans” that builds up their appeal even higher, opening up with sharp, reverberating riffs and dismal words uttered in a mesmeric deadpan, “Emma was my brand new friend / Fun to see how this one ends.”

About the song, the band said:

“’World Of Pots And Pans’ is the first love song Horsegirl has ever written — or the closest thing to it. We wrote it in Penelope’s basement while preparing to leave for our first ever tour. The lyrics, inspired by the misinterpretation of a Television Personalities lyric, imagine a (possibly unrequited) romance unfolding through references to Tall Dwarfs, Belle & Sebastian, and the Pastels. We made the lyric video in a couple hours. The three of us had a fully formed vision of what it should look like and were able to quickly execute the real-time ‘animation’ in only two takes. It feels special to showcase our creative chemistry, and Nora was able to finally carry out her childhood dreams of making an OK Go (ish) type video.”

Listen to “World Of Pots And Pans” above.

Versions Of Modern Performance is out 6/3 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.