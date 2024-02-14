Eddie Vedder Pearl Jam 2023
Indie

How To Buy Tickets For Pearl Jam’s ‘Dark Matter’ Tour

The Pearl Jam legacy continues as the band just announced their 12th album, Dark Matter. The band will complement the EP with a supporting tour, so here’s what to know about buying tickets.

How To Buy Tickets For Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter Tour

There are two ways to get tickets, First, there’s a Ten Club members-only presale, and more information is available to members on the Pearl Jam website.

Second, there will also be a registration sale at shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/pearl-jam. For the North American shows, customers must register by February 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For the Europe, UK, Australia and New Zealand dates, the deadline is February 18 at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Pearl Jam 2024 Tour Dates: Dark Matter World Tour

05/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/10 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/13 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
05/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/25 — Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival
05/28 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05/30 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/22 — Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park
06/25 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Co-Op Arena
06/29 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/02 — Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne
07/03 — Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne
07/06 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
07/08 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
07/11 — Madrid, SE @ Mad Cool Festival
07/13 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
08/22 — Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium
08/26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/29 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/31 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
09/03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/04 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/12 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/15 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
09/17 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
11/08 — Auckland, NZ @ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart
11/13 — Gold Coast, AU @ Heritage Bank Stadium
11/16 — Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium
11/21 — Sydney, AU @ Giants Stadium

