The Pearl Jam legacy continues as the band just announced their 12th album, Dark Matter . The band will complement the EP with a supporting tour , so here’s what to know about buying tickets.

How To Buy Tickets For Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter Tour

There are two ways to get tickets, First, there’s a Ten Club members-only presale, and more information is available to members on the Pearl Jam website.

Second, there will also be a registration sale at shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/pearl-jam. For the North American shows, customers must register by February 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For the Europe, UK, Australia and New Zealand dates, the deadline is February 18 at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Pearl Jam 2024 Tour Dates: Dark Matter World Tour

05/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/10 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

05/13 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

05/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

05/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/25 — Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival

05/28 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

05/30 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/22 — Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park

06/25 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Co-Op Arena

06/29 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/02 — Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne

07/03 — Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne

07/06 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/08 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/11 — Madrid, SE @ Mad Cool Festival

07/13 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

08/22 — Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium

08/26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/29 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/31 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

09/03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/04 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/12 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/15 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

09/17 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

11/08 — Auckland, NZ @ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

11/13 — Gold Coast, AU @ Heritage Bank Stadium

11/16 — Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium

11/21 — Sydney, AU @ Giants Stadium