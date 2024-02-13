If you were eagerly awaiting Pearl Jam’s return, your patience has finally paid off. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees are back with a vengeance. Today (February 13), the legendary rock band dropped their first new and original single since 2020. Before you ask, no, their 2023 live album, Give Way, does not count.

“Dark Matter,” which was produced by Andrew Watt, is the initial taste of their forthcoming album by the same name. Given the forthcoming body of work marks, Pearl Jam’s 12th studio album, they were sure to pack a punch. As most epic rock songs do, “Dark Matter” starts with a solid drum solo (played by Matt Cameron), but when you think you know where the track is going, the bass (played by Jeff Ament) kicks in to add some flair to the sonic story.

“Take the breaths from my chest / Take the pulse and I’m… / We’re losing time, dark matter / Denounce the demagogues / King diamond to discard / Deploy the dialogue / Your word against the law,” sings frontman Eddie Vedder.

Over the years, Pearl Jam has dug deep into their discography, celebrating many note-worthy anniversaries (Yield and Vs.). Based on their new single, fans will do the same for the Dark Matter album long after Pearl Jam is gone.

Listen to Pearl Jam’s new single, “Dark Matter,” above.

Continue below for the official artwork and tracklist for Dark Matter (the album).