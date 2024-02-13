2020’s Gigaton, Pearl Jam’s latest album, came out nearly seven years after its predecessor, 2013’s Lightning Bolt. The wait for their next project won’t be quite that long, though: Today (February 13), the band announced Dark Matter, their 12th album. They also shared a ripping new single (the project’s title track) and announced a massive tour set to launch in a few months.

The trek starts with a pair of Vancouver concerts in early May, and from there will hit major cities in North America, the UK, Europe, New Zealand, and Australia.