2020’s Gigaton, Pearl Jam’s latest album, came out nearly seven years after its predecessor, 2013’s Lightning Bolt. The wait for their next project won’t be quite that long, though: Today (February 13), the band announced Dark Matter, their 12th album. They also shared a ripping new single (the project’s title track) and announced a massive tour set to launch in a few months.
The trek starts with a pair of Vancouver concerts in early May, and from there will hit major cities in North America, the UK, Europe, New Zealand, and Australia.
How To Buy Tickets For Pearl Jam’s 2024 Tour
There’s a Ten Club members-only presale, and more information about that is available to members via the Pearl Jam website. Aside from that, there will also be a registration sale at shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/pearl-jam. For the North American shows, customers must be registered by February 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT, or by February 18 at 11:59 p.m. local time for the Europe, UK, Australia and New Zealand dates.
Pearl Jam 2024 Tour Dates: Dark Matter World Tour
05/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/10 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/13 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
05/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/25 — Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival
05/28 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05/30 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/22 — Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park
06/25 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Co-Op Arena
06/29 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/02 — Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne
07/03 — Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne
07/06 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
07/08 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
07/11 — Madrid, SE @ Mad Cool Festival
07/13 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
08/22 — Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium
08/26 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/29 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/31 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
09/03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/04 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/12 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/15 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
09/17 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
11/08 — Auckland, NZ @ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart
11/13 — Gold Coast, AU @ Heritage Bank Stadium
11/16 — Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium
11/21 — Sydney, AU @ Giants Stadium