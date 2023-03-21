Fans will always find a way. In this case, Metallica lovers took it into their hands to show their love for the band during Virginia Tech’s Women’s NCAA Tournament, where “Enter Sandman” was banned from playing before tip-off.

In a video shared by reporter Riley Wyant, the crowd at the game sang Metallica’s iconic hit in unison to get around the ban. Their voices were strong together, filling the whole space; it was a powerful retaliation.

“Let me clarify here — Virginia Tech hosted this Women’s NCAA Tournament game as a ‘neutral site,'” the reporter added about the situation. “So, the NCAA said the Hokies would be fined if they played their traditional Enter Sandman entrance. So yes, the song was banned for this instance but not for usual home games.”

Metallica responded today, March 20, with enthusiasm: “You love to see it!”

It’s not bad publicity for a group whose new album, 72 Seasons, arrives next month. “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” James Hetfield explained about the record in a statement. “The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are.”

