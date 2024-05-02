In early April, Imagine Dragons dropped “Eyes Closed,” a rock-charged anthem of reemergence. The track arrived a few weeks before the Dan Reynolds-led band announced LOOM, their forthcoming album.

“Eyes Closed” already got the acoustic treatment, but Imagine Dragons aren’t done with it. This week, it was revealed that “Eyes Closed” featuring J Balvin will arrive this Friday, May 3. Imagine Dragons have been teasing the collaboration for days — most recently with an Instagram video showing Balvin and Reynolds dancing to the track.

LOOM is due out on June 28, and Imagine Dragons will support the album with their LOOM World Tour, which will begin in Camden, New Jersey on July 30 and run through October.

“After taking some time off the road and spending time catching up with family and loved ones, I finally have felt the desire to go back to the sonic places that originally brought me the most joy, but with a new outlook and mentality,” Reynolds said at the time of the tour announcement, as per Rolling Stone. “The world looks much different after being a band for more than a decade. But some things will always remain the same. It’s finding that right balance of nostalgia and freshness that brings me the most joy in the studio. We had a lot of fun making this one and hope you enjoy it too.”

Watch the original “Eyes Closed” video above, and watch the LOOM album trailer below.

LOOM is out 6/28 via Interscope. Find more information here.