Dreamworks
Indie

Indiecast Reflects On 20 Years Of ‘Almost Famous’

Indie Music Writer

Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous was released twenty years ago this week. It was a box office disappointment, recouping only about $40 million of its $60 million budget. But box office receipts don’t always reflect quality, and Almost Famous would go on to win an Oscar for Crowe’s original screenplay, and swiftly become a cult favorite on DVD and beyond. Two decades later, Almost Famous remains firmly entrenched in pop culture, particularly among classic rock heads.

On the new episode of Indiecast, Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen reflect on the film, using their background as real-life music critics to examine the validity of the central plot (there is literally no way that a publicist would let you spend several weeks on the road with a band for a profile), the depiction of Lester Bangs, and whether Stillwater is actually even a good band at all. Check out Hyden’s full essay about the film here.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Steven is spreading the good word about William Tyler’s new album New Vanitas, while Ian is pointing toward I’ll Figure This Out, the latest from Milwaukee’s Barely Civil.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 7 below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts here. Stay up to date and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The best new indie music directly to your inbox.
Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news.
By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy. I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com.
Listen To This
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×