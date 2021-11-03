So far, Jenny Lewis has spent 2021 releasing new songs with Chicago rapper Serengeti, the latest of those being “GLTR.” Now, though, she’s back on the solo grind, as today brings a new single called “Puppy And A Truck.”

On the breezy track, Lewis starts by noting how rough things have been lately, singing, “My 40’s are kicking my ass / And handing them to me in a margarita glass.” In the chorus, though, she shares her solution to life’s troubles: “Like a shot of good luck / I got a puppy and a truck / If you feel like giving up / Shut up / Get a puppy and a truck.”

Lewis posted a message about the song on Instagram, showing her appreciation for Harry Styles’ fans showing her love while she opened for him on tour. She wrote, “i wrote this song in the spring and recorded it with [Dave Cobb] @ RCA studio A in the summer in nashville featuring my gorgeous friend [Jess Wolfe of Lucius] on backing vocals Greg Leisz on steel [Nate Smith on drums] brian allen on bass & myself on my 65 [Gibson] J45 from [Fanny’s House Of Music]. thank you to [Harry Styles’] lovely fans for singing along pre release on #loveontour i feel the love and so does [Lewis’ dog Bobby Rhubarb Lewis].”

Listen to “Puppy And A Truck” above.

Jenny Lewis is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.