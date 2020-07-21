Jess Cornelius has been through many major changes in the past few years. Not only did the singer pick up and move from Melbourne to LA, but she began gearing up to promote her debut album after finding out she was expecting. Cornelius’ upcoming record Distance chronicles these changes and the singer now offers one last preview of the effort with the dreamy track “Here Goes Nothing.”

About the song as a whole, Cornelius said reflected on the fantasies she built to escape from reality’s hardships: “‘Here Goes Nothing’ is about fantasy, really – the way we unconsciously create dramatic situations as an escape from whatever in our lives isn’t working. But I’m not saying that’s a bad thing. We need fantasy – you could argue that we’ve built entire lives on it,” Cornelius says.

The song arrives alongside a lyric video in which Cornelius filmed herself pumping breast milk. Speaking about her creative decisions behind the visual, Cornelius said: “The lyric video is the final in the Distance ‘pregnancy trilogy.’ I saw the breast pump not only as a rhythmic device and a weird visual image, but also as a meeting of human and machine; as a literal mechanical representation of ‘women’s work’; and as a reflection of how context changes (or doesn’t change) the way women’s bodies are viewed. This last point was made apparent in the video’s initial removal by Youtube for violating content rules – thankfully, after lodging an appeal the video was reinstated.”

Listen to “Here Goes Nothing” above.

Distance is out 7/24 via Loantaka Records. Pre-order it here.