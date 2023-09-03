On Friday, September 1, news that “Margaritaville” singer Jimmy Buffett had died shook the world, including musicians like Paul McCartney, Elton John, Blake Shelton, and more. Even President Joe Biden issued a statement expressing his condolences to Buffett’s family.

In a note posted to Buffett’s official website, a representative wrote, “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

No further information, including cause of death, was shared. However, on Saturday, September 2, TMZ revealed how Buffett allegedly died. An anonymous source, who alleges they were friends with Buffett, told the outlet that Buffett’s cause of death was the result of a prolonged battle with skin cancer and lymphoma. The individual suggested Buffett had been diagnosed with cancer nearly four years ago.

The source was quoted saying, “He lived his life in the sun, literally and figuratively,” referring to his love of the boats, having been seen vacationing many times on massive yachts.

The Boston Globe reported that in Buffett’s obituary, the official cancer type was listed as Merkel cell skin cancer.