Spoiler alert for the current season of The Masked Singer, so stop reading now if you’re not caught up: John Oates of Hall & Oates fame was the Anteater, as was revealed when he was eliminated on last night’s (December 13) episode. In an Entertainment Weekly interview about the show, Oates spoke about the lawsuit Daryl Hall has filed against him and what sort of future he sees for the duo.

He was asked if he thinks he’d ever perform with Hall again and he responded, “Oh, you know what, I never say never to anything. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I just want… right now, I’m focused on where I am in life and leading the best life I can and moving forward.”

Oates also answered a question about the connection between his Anteater costume and the Hall & Oates song “Maneater,” saying, “That’s funny that you should say that, because I thought of that. That was the first thing I thought of. They were trying to make a connection between ‘Maneater’ and anteater, but no one else seemed to get that for some reason, which I found kind of surprising. To be honest with you, I didn’t really like the costume when I first saw the drawing of it, but they twisted my arm and convinced me that it would be cool. And I’m like, ‘Oh, God, all right, sure. Why not?'”

