The pandemic shut down a lot of festivals in 2020 and 2021, but it was especially unfortunate to see newcomer event Just Like Heaven not get to keep up the momentum it built with its inaugural 2019 event. Now, though, the one-day Goldenvoice festival is finally returning for its second year, on May 21, 2022 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Next year’s lineup will be led by Interpol, Modest Mouse, The Shins, and M.I.A. The full lineup, in alphabetical order, consists of !!! (Chk Chk Chk), Bloc Party, Chromeo, Cut Copy, Franz Ferdinand, Geographer, The Go! Team, The Hives, Islands, Kele Okereke (DJ set), The Cribs, Interpol, M.I.A., Modest Mouse, Peaches, Santigold, The Shins, The Raveonettes, Them Jeans and More Cinespace DJs, Wolf Parade, and Yelle.

it’s TIME ✨ saturday, may 21 in pasadena! want in? register now at https://t.co/I1diy5uSCZ for early access to tickets + mark your calendars for the presale starting thursday, june 24 at 10am PT pic.twitter.com/o5TQ6O5qJy — justlikeheavenfest (@JLHeavenFest) June 21, 2021

Interpol’s Paul Banks shared a statement about the festival, noting that it will mark the band’s post-pandemic return to Los Angeles: “Interpol is overjoyed to announce we will be performing at Brookside at the Rose Bowl, headlining Just Like Heaven 2022. It’s an incredible line up of artists, we couldn’t think of a better way to be returning to LA!”

Meanwhile, it’s a big day for fans of The Shins: Aside from this news, it was also revealed today that the group’s 2001 album Oh, Inverted World just charted on the Billboard 200 for the first time thanks to a recent 20th anniversary reissue.