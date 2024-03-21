On January 24, Justice announced their Hyperdrama album would be released on April 26. At the time of the announcement, the band dropped “One Night/All Night” with Tame Impala and “Generator.” The NSFW video for “Generator” arrived in mid-February. Justice continued their album rollout on Wednesday, March 20, by releasing “Saturnine (Starring Miguel),” which can be heard above, and revealing the album’s full tracklist. The French duo, comprised of Xavier De Rosnay and Gaspard Augé, also announced new US dates on their upcoming Justice: Live tour.
“We don’t think we’ve ever made anything that sounds remotely like this track before,” Justice said in a statement. “It started with Gaspard playing around with an E-mu synthesizer guitar sound, and he found the main riff. The rest came very quickly. We love Miguel’s voice when it’s raw. We wanted him to sound outrageously frontal, with no space around his voice. We felt confident we could make this work with a single mono take of his voice and minimal processing. It also suited the theme of the song, that is this sort of fear and loathing in Las Vegas sweaty, hallucinatory flow. Feeling well in feeling bad.”
Miguel added, “Been friends with Xavier and Gaspard for some years now, so to finally work together and get a great song has been the best experience. Merging our sounds felt effortless.”
Listen to “Saturnine” above, and find the Hyperdrama tracklist and tour dates below.
Justice’s Hyperdrama Tracklist
1. “Neverender”
2. “Generator”
3. “Afterimage”
4. “One Night/All Night”
5. “Dear Alan”
6. “Incognito”
7. “Mannequin Love”
8. “Moonlight Rendez-Vous”
9. “Explorer”
10. “Muscle Memory”
11. “Harpy Dream”
12. “Saturnine”
13. “The End”
Justice’s Justice: Live Tour Dates
New Dates
07/25 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Navy Yard
07/28 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
07/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
08/02 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway
08/04 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
Previously Announced Dates
04/12 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
04/19 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
04/23 — Monterrey, MX @ Auditoria Citibanamex
04/25 — Guadalajara, MX @ Explanada Estadio Akron
04/27 — Tehuixtla, MX @ Festival Vaivén
05/30 — Barcelona, ESP @ Primavera Sound
06/01 — Paris, FR @ We Love Green
06/07 — Porto, PT @ Primavera Porto
06/07-9 — Hilvarenbeek, NED @ Best Kept Secret
06/14 — Provincia Di Lecco, IT @ Nameless Festival
07/04 — Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
07/06 — Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival
07/11 — Le Barcarès, FR @ Les Déferlantes
07/13 — Aix-les-Bains, FR @ Musilac
07/14 — Monts, FR @ Terres Du Son
07/19 — Köniz, SUI @ Gurtenfestival
07/21 — Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
08/17 — Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert
08/24 — London, UK @ Field Day Festival
09/04 — Marseilles, FR @ Delta Festival
12/17 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
12/18 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
Justice’s HyperdramaAlbum Cover Artwork
Hyperdrama is out 4/26 via Ed Banger/Because Music. Find more information here.