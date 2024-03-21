On January 24, Justice announced their Hyperdrama album would be released on April 26. At the time of the announcement, the band dropped “One Night/All Night” with Tame Impala and “Generator.” The NSFW video for “Generator” arrived in mid-February. Justice continued their album rollout on Wednesday, March 20, by releasing “Saturnine (Starring Miguel),” which can be heard above, and revealing the album’s full tracklist. The French duo, comprised of Xavier De Rosnay and Gaspard Augé, also announced new US dates on their upcoming Justice: Live tour.

“We don’t think we’ve ever made anything that sounds remotely like this track before,” Justice said in a statement. “It started with Gaspard playing around with an E-mu synthesizer guitar sound, and he found the main riff. The rest came very quickly. We love Miguel’s voice when it’s raw. We wanted him to sound outrageously frontal, with no space around his voice. We felt confident we could make this work with a single mono take of his voice and minimal processing. It also suited the theme of the song, that is this sort of fear and loathing in Las Vegas sweaty, hallucinatory flow. Feeling well in feeling bad.”

Miguel added, “Been friends with Xavier and Gaspard for some years now, so to finally work together and get a great song has been the best experience. Merging our sounds felt effortless.”

Listen to “Saturnine” above, and find the Hyperdrama tracklist and tour dates below.