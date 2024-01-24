Justice announced that they have a new album, Hyperdrama, on the way, and have shared two tracks from it. The first, “One Night/All Night,” is a collaboration with Tame Impala (Kevin Parker), which also received a music video.

“We wanted this track to sound as if a dark/techno iteration of Justice had found a sample of a disco iteration of Kevin Parker,” the band shared in a statement. “Kevin has a sense of melody that’s fascinating in the sense that he manages to write melodies that feel both simple and natural, but very peculiar at the same time.”

The second song is titled “Generator,” and Justice opened up about their thoughts about it also.

“To us, this one sounds like ‘Getaway’ by the Salsoul Orchestra, but with gabber and classic 90s hardcore techno sounds,” they added. “Disco/funk and electronic music at large have always been core elements of the music we make as Justice. In Hyperdrama, we make them coexist, but not in a peaceful way. We like this idea of making them fight a bit for attention.”

Justice will be playing Coachella this year, before heading out to perform at other European festivals throughout the summer. More information about their shows can be found here.

Check out Justice’s “One Night/All Night” and “Generator” above.

Hyperdrama is out 4/26 via Ed Banger Records/Because Music. Find more information here.