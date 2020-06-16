A flurry of instruments open Khruangbin’s latest single “Pelota,” setting a lively tone for the spirited number. The single arrives as yet another preview of their forthcoming third record, Mordechai, and marks a distinctive pivot from much of their hazier catalog.

Alongside the new track, Khruangbin share a captivating animated video directed by Hugo Rodrigues Rodriguez that centers around the universal nature of a sphere. Of the genre-bending track itself, Khruangbin says they pull from several cultural influences: “A Texan band with a Thai name singing a song in Spanish, loosely based on a Japanese movie.” This medley of influences can be heard through the rhythm-forward production and bassist Laura Lee Ochoa trying her hand at vocals, something that wasn’t seen on much of the band’s former projects.

Ahead of the new single, the band unveiled the funk-forward singles “Time (You And I),” and “So We Won’t Forget” off Mordechai, but the album won’t be their first release of this year. Back in February, the trio teamed up with Texas crooner Leon Bridges for the EP Texas Sun, which stood as a soulful tribute to their home state and marked the first time the band used vocals on nearly every track.

Watch Khruangbin’s animated “Pelota” above.

Mordechai is out 6/26 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.