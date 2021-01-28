Khruangbin Get A New Pen Pal In Their Vibrant ‘Dearest Alfred’ Video

Texas trio Khruangbin are known for their heady and oftentimes instrumental music, as heard on their recently released third album Mordechai. Following the album’s 2020 release, Khruangbin have now shared a visual to their “Dearest Alfred” track along with a remix of the song by acclaimed producer Knxwledge.

Both of the “Dearest Alfred” visuals were created by The Kennedys, a tutored internship program at the creative agency Wieden+Kennedy London. They feature a dizzying montage of various pen pals and include both animated and claymation scenes.

In a statement alongside his remix, Knxwledge praised Khruangbin’s music, saying, “I’m just a fan like everyone else. They are so unique; the sound they have just resonates with the sounds I grew up loving and most influenced by. Beautiful progressions with perfect minimal, yet so powerful, lyrics. What more can you ask for?”

Speaking about the making of the two visuals, Khruangbin’s Laura Laura Lee Ochoa said they wanted the highlight the importance of sending physical mail:

“In a year where communication has a new spin of importance and focus has been put on the postal service, we wanted to make a video highlighting that sentiment for a song based on letters my grandfather sent to his brother. Working with The Kennedys, we were able to highlight these feelings from a variety of perspectives and through a variety of mediums–which felt important to the project. I’ve been a big fan of The Kennedys since working at W+K, as it gives creatives that lack work experience a chance to gain some amidst the beautiful chaos of real agency life, and feel extremely proud for the opportunity to work with them on such a meaningful project. Our Zoom call with them presenting us their ideas for the video was one of my favorite moments of quarantine–I felt incredibly inspired and humbled. This project ended up being two-fold: the original video for ‘Dearest Alfred’ and a remixed video for the remix of ‘Dearest Alfred’ by Knowledge. I love what we made together.”

Check out Khruangbin’s “Dearest Alfred” video and the Knxwledge remix video above.

Mordechai is out now via Dead Oceans. Get it here.