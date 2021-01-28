Why Are So Many Livestream Concerts Kind Of Boring?

About three years ago, I made a wish for more artists to livestream their concerts.

I was writing about the run of 13 shows performed in 2017 by the band Phish at Madison Square Garden, which were made available to watch live online. “Whenever I’m in the midst of following Phish on a ‘couch tour,’ I often find myself wishing that I could replicate this experience with other bands,” I said. In a sense this wish has come true, though strictly in a cursed, Monkey’s Paw kind of way. I was hoping for a future in which more bands made it possible for fans to engage with their live performances from the comfort of home, and to enhance this engagement by approaching their setlists in more creative and innovative ways. Certainly, I did not anticipate that a worldwide pandemic would completely level the concert industry and make livestreaming, for now, the only game in town.

Nevertheless, this is where we currently find ourselves. And, in spite of what some in the industry might want to believe, I don’t think this is a temporary stopgap. Even if concerts come back in some form later on this year — hardly an automatic proposition given the slow rollout of Covid vaccines — I suspect that livestreaming will continue to play a significant role in how fans experience “live” music, as it already has for years in the jam scene. Artists and platforms are just starting to figure out what works and doesn’t work in this sphere, both in terms of the technology as well as larger philosophical questions about how to replicate the sensation of an ineffable, in-person experience via a screen. Ultimately, livestream concerts exist in an unsettled DMZ between a concert and a more cinematic experience. The question is how to strike the right balance between presenting something that’s visually and musically exciting, and giving viewers the feeling of togetherness that no television show or movie can provide as well as actually rubbing shoulders with strangers in a club or theater.

Judging by my experience over the weekend with the new Bandsintown Plus livestream platform, this question will be especially tricky to navigate. Launched earlier this month, Bandsintown Plus — an offshoot of the site previously known mainly for concert listings, sort of like Pollstar for indie bands — is a subscription service in which more than 25 concerts per month by a range of acts are made available for $9.99. While the majority of the artists are up-and-comers with minimal name recognition, the site has booked a handful of indie-folk luminaries for exclusive shows, including Phoebe Bridgers, Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes, and Soccer Mommy.

Bridgers, Lenker, and Tweedy performed last week on consecutive nights, no doubt drawing some of the largest audiences to Bandsintown Plus in the platform’s young life. Immediately, many of the distinguishing features of Bandsintown Plus, both good and bad, were apparent. On the plus side, the concerts looked and sounded quite good, with practically no technical glitches in any of the concerts I watched. (As anyone who was viewed a lot of livestream concerts will tell you, this is no small feat.) The artists also presented something that went beyond a normal club or theater experience.

Bridgers played in a rehearsal room with frequent collaborator Ethan Gruska, reworking her songs to suit Gruska’s beautiful piano playing. Lenker performed at a house in the Minneapolis area, softly strumming stunning tunes from her recent solo record, Songs, as her grandmother painted a mural behind her. Tweedy was the only one to play with a full band, but his show also felt more intimate than usual, with both of his sons joining him. (The Tweedy progeny will be familiar to viewers of the family’s IG program The Tweedy Show, one of the more delightful examples of livestream music in the Covid era.)

I count myself as a fan of Bridgers, Lenker, and Tweedy. And yet during these performances I couldn’t help feeling, frankly, a little bored. It didn’t have anything to do with the music — I’ve seen all of these artists play live in person, in some cases multiple times. So, what was the problem? Why was this music I normally enjoy not translating?

For starters, some of the shows I saw on Bandsintown Plus were not actually live. No matter how good these not-live performances were, they didn’t have the nervous energy that is apparent during actual live performances, even when you’re watching at home. These canned gigs seemed doubly egregious given that Bandsintown Plus doesn’t archive performances — if you don’t show up at the scheduled start time, there is no going back and catching up with what you missed. If artists don’t have to be there on time, it seems fair to allow subscribers a window of at least 24 hours to view the shows they’ve paid for.