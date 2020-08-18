Maggie Rogers’ debut album Heard It In A Past Life catapulted the singer into stardom upon its 2019 release. The singer was floored when Barack Obama placed her hit track “Burning” on his 2019 Summer Playlist and a year later, Rogers’ music once again made the former president’s list — this time for the 2020 iteration of his Summer Playlist. On top of that, the singer was invited to perform a track from her debut effort at the Democratic National Convention.

Kicking off the first night of the DNC Monday, Rogers gave a soaring rendition of “Back In My Body” on the coastal shores of Maine. The singer was introduced by US Senate candidate Sara Gideon, who is running to represent the state. Gideon said Rogers is “reminding all of us to keep fighting through” and is one of the politician’s favorite artists.

Poised against crashing waves and a divine sunset, Rogers’ performance stunned fans. Joe Biden’s team was also captivated by Rogers’ set, tweeting out that they are “officially” a Maggie Rogers stan account.

This is officially a @maggierogers stan account. Thank you for understanding. — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) August 18, 2020

Watch a clip of Rogers performing “Back In My Body” for the Democratic National Convention above.

