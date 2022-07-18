A few days ago, Marcus Mumford shared a video for the single “Cannibal,” and while the one-shot, black-and-white clip was nicely executed, it didn’t seem particularly notable, at least not more so than any other visual from a major artist that came out last week.

It turns out, though, that it’s actually a bit historic: Today, Mumford revealed that the clip was actually directed by Steven Spielberg, who made his music video directorial debut.

Kate Capshaw — painter, actress, and Spielberg’s wife — also played a part, as Mumford noted in a post revealing the news today. He wrote, “On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip. I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude. When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough. Thank you Kate. Thank you Kristie. Thank you Steven.”

The caption goes on to credit Kristie Macosko Krieger, a producer and longtime Spielberg collaborator, as “Producer and BTS videographer;” actress Carey Mulligan, Mumford’s wife since 2012, for “Costumer and Sound;” and Capshaw as “Producer, Art Director and Dolly Grip.” The post itself consists of a few behind-the-scenes photos of the video and the aforementioned folks who worked on it.

In case you missed it, check out the ‘Cannibal’ video below. The song, by the way, comes from the Mumford & Sons leader’s upcoming solo album, Self-Titled.