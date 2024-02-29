On July 26, 2023, Niger’s democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown in a coup, which prevented Mdou Moctar from safely returning home to Niger. The military coup happened shortly after they had completed Funeral For Justice, their newly announced album due out May 3, as explained in a press release. It was also revealed that the album was “recorded at the close of two years spent touring the globe following the release of 2021 breakout Afrique Victime [and] captures the Nigerien quartet in ferocious form.”

Mdou Moctar released the rocking title track on Wednesday, February 28. It delivered an explicitly clear message: “Dear African leaders, hear my burning question / Why does your ear only heed France and America? / They misled you into giving up your lands.”

“This album is really different for me,” Moctar, lead singer and guitarist, said in a statement. “Now the problems of terrorist violence are more serious in Africa. When the US and Europe came here, they said they’re going to help us, but what we see is really different. They never help us to find a solution.”

Bassist and producer Mikey Coltun added, “Mdou Moctar has been a strong anti-colonial band ever since I’ve been a part of it. France came in, f*cked up the country, then said, ‘You’re free.’ And they’re not.”

Moctar added, “I don’t support the coup, but I never in my life liked France in my country. I don’t hate France or French people. I don’t hate American people either, but I don’t support their manipulative policies — what they do in Africa. In 2023, we want to be free, we need to smile, you understand?”

These nuanced sentiments will be thoroughly unpacked across Funeral For Justice.

Watch the “Funeral For Justice” video above. Below, check out the album’s cover art and tracklist, as well as Mdou Moctar’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Funeral for Justice”

2. “Imouhar”

3. “Takoba”

4. “Sousoume”

5. “Imagerhan”

6. “Tchinta”

7. “Djallo #1”

8. “Oh France”

9. “Modern Slaves”

041/4 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

04/21 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

06/05 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

06/06 — Harrisburg, PA @ The Abbey Bar at ABC

06/07 — Richmond, VA @ Cheers Brown’s Island

06/08 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

06/09 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

06/11 — Charleston, SC @ Pour House

06/12 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

06/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

06/14 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/15 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

06/18 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/19 — Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

06/20 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

06/21 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

06/22 — Greenfield, MA @ Green River Music Festival

06/23 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

06/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

06/27 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

07/03 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton

07/07 — Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

08/19 — Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg

08/20 — Leipzig, DE @ UT Kreuzberg

08/21 — Munich, DE @ Ampere

08/22 — Milan, IT @ Magnolia Summer Stage

08/25 — Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

08/26 — Antwerp, BE @ OLT Revierenhof

08/27 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

08/30 — Dorset, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

08/31 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest

09/01 — Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival

09/02 — Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

09/03 — Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

09/04 — Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club

Funeral For Justice is out 5/3 via Matador Records. Find more information here.