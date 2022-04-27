This Saturday, April 23, a shooting during a metal concert at the Marquis Lounge in San Bernardino, California resulted in one death and an additional four injuries, Consequence notes. The shooting reportedly took place during a set by a band called Crawling Through Tartarus, whose singer, Matt Holzboog, was among those shot.

CBS Los Angeles reports a 32-year-old San Bernardino man was pronounced dead at the scene. NBC Los Angeles also notes the shooting took place at around 9:30 p.m. PT at the venue, described as a “local bar.” Three gunshot victims at the scene were transported to the hospital while another was transported independently, making five total injuries in the shooting (counting the death). There is not currently a known motive or suspect in the case.

A Crawling Through Tartarus associate wrote on Facebook, “Prayers for my boys in Crawling Through Tartarus after a violent shooting during their set last night in San Bernardino. Zander Dixon was a brother to Jack Berg and me growing up and it’s terrifying to see the video of somebody opening fire. Their vocalist Matt was hit by two rounds and is dealing with surgeries now. Make sure you send lots of love their way. Share their music with your friends, buy some merch, wish them well etc.”

The post includes screenshots of social media posts from the band’s drummer, Zander Dixon, which feature photos of Holzboog in the hospital and note he’s “OK.”