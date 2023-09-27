Molly Burch hasn’t ever been afraid of being vulnerable in her music. But on her fourth studio album (fifth if you include last year’s Christmas album), the singer is leading with her sensitivity. “I’m so fragile it’s not even funny,” she sings on “Made Of Glass,” the opening to her triumphant Daydreamer.
The album itself came together in a time of change and nostalgia. Burch moved back to her Los Angeles hometown and began drafting lyrics after finding her old diaries from childhood. As a result, Daydreamer is an intimate look at Burch’s identity and self-image through the lens of vibrant synth-pop ballads. “I decided, through songwriting, to look back at formative life moments, to connect with the reasons why I’ve dedicated my life to music and also try to heal old and still open wounds,” Burch said in a statement. “This album is dedicated not only to my thirteen year-old self, but the thirteen year-old selves that still linger within all of us.”
Ahead of Daydreamer, Burch sat down with Uproxx to talk Fiona Apple, Billie Holiday, and Sex and the City in our latest Q&A.
What are four words you would use to describe your music?
Romantic, relatable, vulnerable, and dramatic.
It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
I would want people to remember it fondly and feel nostalgic when they listen to it.
Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?
I would say Fiona Apple. When I first started learning how to sing I would sing along to her songs and was obsessed with her voice. I also love that she is a homebody and likes to watch a lot of TV — I relate to this heavily. And she’s a baddie.
Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?
I’m gonna shout out a hometown spot — it’s called Pie n Burger and it’s in Pasadena, CA. It’s so cute inside and has the nicest staff — I feel like a kid at summer camp in there even though I never went to summer camp. I get my all-time favorite meal which is a cheeseburger, fries, and a Coca-Cola. They have amazing pie — my favorite is the boysenberry pie with vanilla ice cream.
Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.
This is an easy one. My senior year of high school my dad got us tickets to a Hal Ashby tribute screening of Harold and Maude and Cat Stevens played. It was an out-of-body experience for me. To watch him play in a movie theater! So intimate and we were so close. It feels like a dream.
What song never fails to make you emotional?
“I’ll Be Seeing You” Billie Holiday.
What’s the last thing you Googled?
Omg what an embarrassing question but I will answer honestly. In the middle of the night I googled “what foods make your body inflamed” and then directly after that I googled “olive garden menu”.
Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?
This question is giving PTSD. One time on our very first tour a friend of a friend put us up in his practice space where metal music was blasting and there was a mattress on the floor with blood on it. We did get out of there but I was so broke at the time we almost stayed.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?
My ultimate dream is to play in Japan. I truly love performing in LA (where I’m from and where I live now). I also love playing in Paris.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
Stop tweezing your eyebrows so thin!
What’s one of your hidden talents?
Very useless but I know the series Sex and the City like the back of my hand and can recite the dialogue to any episode.
If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?
Homelessness because it breaks my heart and I wish everyone on earth could live a nice life and not have to suffer.
What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?
Pass! Too scary. Blocking it out as long as I can.
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.
So fun. I’m feeling upstate NY, cozy fall vibes. I’d want Fiona Apple, Lauryn Hill, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, and Kacey Musgraves.
Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?
@sagestudioatx on Instagram. They are a non-profit art studio and gallery for artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Austin, TX. I volunteered there last year when I still lived in Austin and following them helps me still feel connected to the artists and the wonderful women who run it. Seeing what they create makes me happy.
What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?
I have a song on Daydreamer called “Tattoo” which is about this. My first and only tattoo is a symbol that means “no fear but god” and it’s on my sternum. I got it for my friend who passed away — she had the same tattoo in the same place. I was in Wilmington, NC with one of my best friends from college and we just impulsively walked into a tattoo parlor in the middle of the day and both got tattoos on our chests haha. It was a really funny experience, my mom was there holding our hands. It was sweet and I’ve never regretted getting it.
What is your pre-show ritual?
I really enjoy putting on makeup because that’s usually one of the very few times I have some alone time on tour. I find it very meditative actually. I wish I was a better vocalist and said I do vocal warmups but I really don’t.
Who was your first celebrity crush?
Chris Farley.
You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?
My gut is Disneyland, really do it up big. But a month seems long lol. I’ve always wanted to go to Mexico City with my boyfriend Dailey and we’d bring our recently rescued dog Monty. Or Hawaii.
What is your biggest fear?
Heights, death, and that people are mad at me!
Daydreamer is out 9/29 via Captured Tracks. Find more information here.