Molly Burch hasn’t ever been afraid of being vulnerable in her music. But on her fourth studio album (fifth if you include last year’s Christmas album), the singer is leading with her sensitivity. “I’m so fragile it’s not even funny,” she sings on “Made Of Glass,” the opening to her triumphant Daydreamer.

The album itself came together in a time of change and nostalgia. Burch moved back to her Los Angeles hometown and began drafting lyrics after finding her old diaries from childhood. As a result, Daydreamer is an intimate look at Burch’s identity and self-image through the lens of vibrant synth-pop ballads. “I decided, through songwriting, to look back at formative life moments, to connect with the reasons why I’ve dedicated my life to music and also try to heal old and still open wounds,” Burch said in a statement. “This album is dedicated not only to my thirteen year-old self, but the thirteen year-old selves that still linger within all of us.”

Ahead of Daydreamer, Burch sat down with Uproxx to talk Fiona Apple, Billie Holiday, and Sex and the City in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Romantic, relatable, vulnerable, and dramatic.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I would want people to remember it fondly and feel nostalgic when they listen to it.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I would say Fiona Apple. When I first started learning how to sing I would sing along to her songs and was obsessed with her voice. I also love that she is a homebody and likes to watch a lot of TV — I relate to this heavily. And she’s a baddie.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

I’m gonna shout out a hometown spot — it’s called Pie n Burger and it’s in Pasadena, CA. It’s so cute inside and has the nicest staff — I feel like a kid at summer camp in there even though I never went to summer camp. I get my all-time favorite meal which is a cheeseburger, fries, and a Coca-Cola. They have amazing pie — my favorite is the boysenberry pie with vanilla ice cream.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

This is an easy one. My senior year of high school my dad got us tickets to a Hal Ashby tribute screening of Harold and Maude and Cat Stevens played. It was an out-of-body experience for me. To watch him play in a movie theater! So intimate and we were so close. It feels like a dream.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“I’ll Be Seeing You” Billie Holiday.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Omg what an embarrassing question but I will answer honestly. In the middle of the night I googled “what foods make your body inflamed” and then directly after that I googled “olive garden menu”.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

This question is giving PTSD. One time on our very first tour a friend of a friend put us up in his practice space where metal music was blasting and there was a mattress on the floor with blood on it. We did get out of there but I was so broke at the time we almost stayed.