Arriving this May is Mxmtoon’s new album, Rising. On Rising, Mxmtoon writes letters to her younger self, creating electrifying instruction manuals for surviving as a teenager.

Mxmtoon got her start by posting covers in a guest room in her parents’ Oakland home in 2017 at 17 years old. Now, at 21, the queer singer/songwriter has become an indie-pop sensation, drawing in listeners with infectious electronic beats and poignant anecdotes.

Ahead of Rising, Mxmtoon has released a new single called “Sad Disco,” a groovy synth and drum-infused coming of age song which sees her finding joy in her own company.

“I was 17 years old when I wrote my song ‘Prom Dress,'” said Mxmtoon in a statement. “Four years later, I sat and listened to it, wondering if the lyrics and ideas still resonated with my now 21-year-old self. I decided that it did, and it also didn’t. I’d grown up since I wrote that song and realized I wanted to make something that felt current to my individual. “Sad Disco” was the resolution to that desire. A song built with the same bones that “Prom dress” was made from, but more reflective of the growth I’ve experienced in my own life since. It’s a song meant to make you find joy in the quiet, to emulate that feeling of being alone in your bedroom, blasting music through a pair of headphones in the middle of the night. In a way, it feels like an answer to the girl who wrote “Prom Dress” in the first place. Serving as a reminder that she isn’t stuck on the floor with tears streaming down her face forever, but that she’ll grow up, and the loneliness she sometimes feels won’t define her. She can still choose to dance and have her own “Sad Disco.”

Last month, Mxmtoon showed off her ukelele chops on another Rising cut called “Mona Lisa.”

Check out Rising‘s tracklist below.

1. “Mona Lisa”

2. “Learn To Love You”

3. “Victim Of Nostalgia”

4. “Sad Disco”

5. “Frown”

6. “Florida”

7. “Scales”

8. “Growing Pains”

9. “Dizzy”

10. “Haze”

11. “Dance (End Of The World)”

12. “Coming Of Age”

Rising is out 5/20 via AWAL. Pre-save it here.