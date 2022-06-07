tyler the creator festival
Getty Image
Music

Bad Bunny And Tyler The Creator Headline Made In America Festival’s Incredible 2022 Lineup

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Tyler The Creator and Bad Bunny are set to headline the 2022 edition of Made In America, alongside an impressive selection of international stars. The festival returns to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia Pennsylvania on Labor Day Weekend, September 3-4 with Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate Mcrae, Fuerza Regida, Toro Y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, Victoria Monet, Chimbala, Ryan Castro, and more. Passes and more information are available at madeinamericafest.com/.

Made In America celebrated its tenth-anniversary last year with headliners Justin Bieber and Lil Baby, although technically, the tenth event will be this year due to 2020’s COVID-related cancelation.

It’s shaping up to be a pretty stacked summer for music festivals, as Day N Vegas also announced its lineup today featuring headliners J. Cole, SZA, and Travis Scott, who is returning after a months-long hiatus after his own Astroworld Festival in 2021 ended with 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries. We’ve already seen The Roots Picnic this month, while HARD Summer and iHeartRadio are set to take place later in the year. If you’re any kind of music fan, you’ll certainly have plenty of opportunities to catch your faves live at some point — if you can decide which one of the dozen or so fests coming this year you want to spring for.

Listen To This
The Best Albums Of 2022 So Far
by: Twitter
Perfume Genius’ Mike Hadreas Finds Resolution On ‘Ugly Season’
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
On The Up: The Must-Hear Emerging Artists This Month
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×