Tyler The Creator and Bad Bunny are set to headline the 2022 edition of Made In America, alongside an impressive selection of international stars. The festival returns to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia Pennsylvania on Labor Day Weekend, September 3-4 with Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate Mcrae, Fuerza Regida, Toro Y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, Victoria Monet, Chimbala, Ryan Castro, and more. Passes and more information are available at madeinamericafest.com/.

Made In America celebrated its tenth-anniversary last year with headliners Justin Bieber and Lil Baby, although technically, the tenth event will be this year due to 2020’s COVID-related cancelation.

It’s shaping up to be a pretty stacked summer for music festivals, as Day N Vegas also announced its lineup today featuring headliners J. Cole, SZA, and Travis Scott, who is returning after a months-long hiatus after his own Astroworld Festival in 2021 ended with 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries. We’ve already seen The Roots Picnic this month, while HARD Summer and iHeartRadio are set to take place later in the year. If you’re any kind of music fan, you’ll certainly have plenty of opportunities to catch your faves live at some point — if you can decide which one of the dozen or so fests coming this year you want to spring for.