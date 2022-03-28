Miley Cyrus performed at Lollapalooza Brazil last night and gave a speech in dedication to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. And maybe it was the massive performance that inspired her to announce the release of her first live album, but after sharing the news on stage at the festival, she sent out an email to her fans letting them know about the release.

Here’s Miley’s note about the release from her email:

“My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so exxxited to give it to them! This show was curated BY the fans FOR the fans! I asked my audience what songs they’d like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the set list YOU created! From fan favorite covers to some of my oldest songs, newest songs & original unreleased songs “YOU” & ATTENTION! I was doing a minimal amount of live shows this year and wanted the MAXIMUM amount of fans to experience ME LIVE! This album wouldn’t be possible without my band & crew! Thank you to everyone who came to see my show & anyone who couldn’t make it THIS ALBUM IS FOR YOU! I LOVE YOU! 🖤

The album will be out 4/1, so in just a few days, and the full tracklist is below. The songs for this live album was recorded during Miley’s Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest performance at LA’s Crypto.com Arena.

1. “Attention”

2. “We Can’t Stop X Where Is My Mind?”

3. “Plastic Hearts”

4. “Heart of Glass”

5. “4×4”

6. “(SMS) Bangerz”

7. “Dooo It!”

8. “23”

9. “Never Be Me”

10. “Maybe”

11. “7 Things”

12. “Bang Bang X See You Again”

13. “Jolene”

14. “High”

15. “You”

16. “Like a Prayer”

17. “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)”

18. “The Climb”

19. “Wrecking Ball X Nothing Compares 2 U”

20. “Party In The U.S.A.”