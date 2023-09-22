Ian Devaney and Aidan Noell never had a honeymoon after their wedding. Instead, they started a band. In lieu of wedding gifts, the two asked for contributions to their debut album and, together with fellow bandmate Alex MacKay, the synth-pop group Nation Of Language have amassed a cult following and critical acclaim.

Following up on the success of 2021’s A Way Forward, the trio lean into experimentalism and dark wave sensibilities with Strange Disciple. “This is an album about love, first and foremost,” the band said in a statement, adding: “A meditation on how beautiful it is to feel anything at all, all the best and worst of it. We hope it can be there for you through it all.” To celebrate the release of Strange Disciple, the Brooklyn trio talks Death Grips, pizza, and The Deep State in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Alex: Riviscible. Sefronian. Wellspringing. Bociferous.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Ian: I guess I’d just like it to be remembered as worthwhile in some way. There are some bands you listen to when you’re young and then later you look back and kind of cringe and I would really not like to be one of those bands for people. There was a time I would have told you that P.O.D. was the greatest band ever. Don’t get me wrong, they got hits but… y’know.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Ian: Probably my dad, as he was pretty actively pushing interesting music on me my whole life as I was pushing back with P.O.D. I promise this whole thing is not going to be about them. But there was definitely a lot of very sick music just floating around me as a youth (of the nation). We found a ticket to a Radiohead show from 20 years ago that we went to as a family and at that point the only song I knew was “Idioteque.” Reading it back, that whole sentence is really bizarre.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Ian: I really like pizza, so this is going to be a tie between one of my favorite places near where I live in Brooklyn, Corner Pizza, and the homemade pizza that our sound engineer Skinny made in Alex’s backyard. While very different styles, both are incredible and bring me great joy.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Alex: First thing that comes to mind is Death Grips live at Primavera Barcelona this past June. It’s pretty poor form to do an encore at a festival when you’re eating into other acts’ time, and Maneskin was one stage over, ending their set but going overtime by quite a bit. The guitar solos just kept coming, and the crowd at Death Grips stage was getting more and more riled up. Death Grips waited a few minutes, came on and were just unbelievable. So hard, so brutal, so direct. I could feel the shared frustration turn into shared catharsis. They played backlit in front of a static red LED screen, unchanging for the full set. MC Ride has one of the most iconic silhouettes ever, in my mind. Watching him perform is like a drug to me.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

Nina Simone, “I Wish I Knew (How It Would Feel To Be Free)”, live at Montreux, 1976. By the last two minutes, I’m totally wrecked.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Aidan: Photos of a young Börje Salming, a Swedish ice hockey player that Alex quoted during our show in Malmö a few days ago. He was a handsome man. RIP

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Alex: We were crashing with some kids from the University of Virginia. It was a student squat-type situation. I spent the night on a couch on the front porch next to an intersection. Just inside of the front door, I remember when I went to plug in my charger into the power strip, a tongue of flame shot out of the outlet towards me.