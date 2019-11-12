A New Soundgarden Album With Chris Cornell Vocals Is ‘Entirely Possible’

When Chris Cornell passed away, Soundgarden was in the process of recording new music, and now the band’s Kim Thayil says it’s “entirely” possible that a new Soundgarden album with Cornell’s vocals could be released.

Speaking on SirusXM’s “Trunk Nation LA Invasion” show, Thayil said:

“It is entirely possible, because that’s what we were doing. […] We definitely have another record in us. Stuff that’s written, stuff that’s demoed and recorded — certainly. All it would need is to take the audio files that are available. I’d tighten up the guitar stuff that’s on there, add other stuff. Ben [Shepherd] does the bass. Matt [Cameron] is able to get the drums he wants. We can get the producers we want to make it sound like a Soundgarden record. And yes, we can totally do that.”

Thayil went on to note, though, that the main obstacle to making this happen is obtaining those files, which he says are not under his control.

One thing that will almost certainly not be happening is a Soundgarden reunion tour without Cornell. Thayil said about that, “I do not see — given the commitments that other band members have, given our sentiments and love for Chris — I do not see us re-configuring a tour or anything as other band bands have done in the past without him.”

Watch the conversation above.