Nilüfer Yanya Announces A New EP With An Airborne Video For ‘Crash’

Nilüfer Yanya made a splash with her 2019 debut album Miss Universe, and now she’s ready to follow it up. Today, the singer-songwriter announced a new EP, Feeling Lucky?, and shared a video for the first track from it, “Crash.”

The simple clip for the rocking tune has Yanya performing the song as a flight attendant. Yanya said of the song and video:

“The video for ‘Crash’ takes place on a flight. Last year, doing a lot of touring I found myself becoming more and more anxious each time I boarded a plane, something which was new for me as I’ve never had a fear of flying. With each flight we took, it felt like the turbulence was getting worse and I was convinced my luck was due to run out. I didn’t write ‘Crash’ about being on an aeroplane but I really like it visually as an embodiment of the song.”

She also said of the EP as a whole, “One of the songs had the theme of luck in it as a concept, but then I realized they all do. That got me thinking about luck in general; good and bad. Things out of our control and things in control of us, how often we put acts and happenings down to the fortune of good luck or bad luck when things exceed our expectations or don’t go according to plan.”

Watch the “Crash” video above and find the Feeling Lucky? art and tracklist below.

1. “Crash”

2. “Same Damn Luck”

3. “Day 7.5093”

Feeling Lucky? is out 12/11 via ATO. Pre-order it here.