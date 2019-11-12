Norwegian musician Okay Kaya (real name Kaya Wilkin) released her debut album Both in 2018, and that was apparently enough to capture Jagjaguwar’s attention: Okay Kaya has announced that her first album for the label, Watch This Liquid Pour Itself, is set for release on January 24, 2020.

She also shared a video for the first single from the album, “Baby Little Tween,” which features synthy and serene indie-pop in the first portion of the song, while the latter half features big organ chords. As for the video, it shows off Wilkin’s alternative personality: She goes skiing with a bizarre head attached to her long braid, which she eventually cuts off in a cathartic moment.

Wilkin says of her videos, “Being in the music videos is still about creating channels for my restlessness. It’s important for me to find ways to listen and be in the present moment.”

Wilkin’s big personality is further evidenced by some of the song titles from the Watch This Liquid Pour Itself tracklist, which includes titles like “Hallelu Ya Hellelu Me,” “Guttural Sounds,” and “Zero Interaction Ramen Bar.”

Watch the “Baby Little Tween” video above, and find the Watch This Liquid Pour Itself art and tracklist below.

1. “Baby Little Tween”

2. “Ascend and Try Again”

3. “Insert Generic Name”

4. “Overstimulated”

5. “Psych Ward”

6. “Guttural Sounds”

7. “Asexual Wellbeing”

8. “Popcorn Heart”

9. “Mother Nature’s Bitch”

10. “Hallelu Ya Hellelu Me”

11. “Symbiosis”

12. “Givenuptitis”

13. “Helsevesen”

14. “Stonethrow”

15. “Zero Interaction Ramen Bar”

Watch This Liquid Pour Itself is out 01/24/2020 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.