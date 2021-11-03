After nearly nine years as a band and three full-length studio albums, Montreal-based post-punk group Ought are calling it quits. After putting out the 2018 LP Room Inside The World as their latest piece of new music, Ought have announced they are breaking up as a band.

The band announced their split on social media, thanking fans for all their support:

“To everyone who supported us, came to a show, and cared about us: We are no longer active as a band. When we started Ought in 2012 we had no greater aspiration than to play and write music together, and the fact that we were able to tour the world to such an extent and share so many rooms with so many of you has meant the world to us. We send lots of gratitude and love to all those we met and worked with along the way.”

Though the band is no longer active, fans of Ought can rest assured that there will still be some new music on the horizon, even if it’s in the form of a different project. Ought’s Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy are teaming up with U.S. Girls’ drummer Evan Cartwright for the brand new project Cola, which just signed to Fire Talk Records. Cola’s debut single “Blank Curtain” dropped today in tandem with Ought’s breakup and features similar lo-fi vocal treatment and discordant guitar chords.

See Ought’s full breakup announcement above and listen to Cola’s debut single “Blank Curtain.”