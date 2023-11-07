Lollapalooza Brazil will return to São Paulo early next year. Over the course of three days, fans can look forward to performances from bands, artists, and DJs representing an eclectic group of genres.

Lollapalooza Brasil’s 2024 iteration will take place from March 22 to 24 at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. Headlining the festival are Blink-182, Feid, SZA, Sam Smith, Paramore, Arcade Fire, Limp Bizkit, and Titãs Encontro. Also performing are Phoenix, Hozier, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Omar Apollo, Jaden, and more.

This festival, along with Lollapalooza Chile and Lollapalooza Argentina, marks the first South American performances for Blink-182, SZA, and Hozier.

Earlier this year, Live Nation announced that Rock World would be the local production partner for Brazil, as part of a collaboration with C3 Presents.

“Deepening our footprint in Brazil will help us better serve artists and fans while bringing more once in a lifetime live experiences to a booming market,” said Rafael Lazarini, SVP and Head of Business Development for Latin America of Live Nation in a statement. “We’re seeing incredible demand from all parts of the world, especially Latin America.”

Tickets for Lollapalooza Brasil are available for purchase here.

You can see the full line-up below.

