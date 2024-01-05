Paramore continues to maintain an air of mystery. Today (January 4), our cover stars officially withdrew from iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO festival, set to take place later this month. The festival announced that the band will be replaced by Fall Out Boy.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Paramore can no longer attend and perform at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on January 13,” said a statement on the band’s Instagram story. “The band apologizes for any inconvenience.”

Paramore offered no further explanation, however, the news arrives shortly after the band wiped out all of their social media pages and took their official website offline.

Over the course of the past few weeks, some fans have theorized that Paramore may be breaking up. Others have suggested that they may be ringing in a new musical era.

In our recent cover story, it is noted that the band has fulfilled all of their contractual obligations. Though the members didn’t offer an indication as to what’s next for Paramore, they remained positive about the future.

“The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community,” said lead vocalist Hayley Williams.

Drummer Zac Farro added “I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.”